Michael Jordan’s love of luxury watches inspired him to make a new investment, and he enlisted the help of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Strahan.

Michael Jordan’s passion for luxury watches inspired him to make a new investment, and he enlisted the help of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Strahan.

Michael Jordan may have amassed a fortune as a professional athlete, but his savvy investment strategy keeps him busy in his off-season.

Many celebrities have made headlines for their proclivity for investing and following market trends, but it’s also common knowledge that many celebrities are drawn to the finer things in life, such as pricey jewelry and flashy cars.

There’s no need to divide the two for Michael Jordan.

His investment strategy was guided by his passion for luxury watches.

He’s not alone; many other famous athletes are following in his footsteps.

Near Philadelphia, a company called WatchBox was founded in 2017.

The company’s business plan is to create a secondary market for luxury watch buying, selling, and trading.

“Rather than acting as a marketplace for peer-to-peer transactions, the company buys and sells luxury watches from sellers,” according to CNBC.

It then authenticates the items and resells them to collectors and other buyers, profiting from transaction fees.

“

WatchBox, a luxury watch secondary marketplace, has raised (dollar)165 million in funding.

It’s “no different than dealing with Goldman Sachs,” according to the company’s CEO, Justin Reis. Much of the company’s value for its clients comes from access to knowledgeable advisors who can help them manage a portfolio of watches as a long-term investment strategy.

Due to scarcity, luxury watches are particularly valuable at the moment, and many of the high-end items are holding their value in a way that excites collectors.

In 2019, the pre-owned watch market was worth (dollar)18 billion, and it is expected to be worth (dollar)32 billion by 2025.

WatchBox, a luxury watch start-up founded by Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo, has reached a valuation of (dollar)1 billion. https:t.co3BjHzUWOzv

WatchBox has attracted high-profile investors since its inception in 2017.

Michael Jordan is one of them, with a well-documented penchant for a opulent lifestyle that includes luxury timepieces.

WatchBox recently announced that it had raised (dollar)165 million in its most recent round of funding, thanks in large part to celebrity athlete investments.

