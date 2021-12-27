Michael Keaton admitted that he was ‘curious’ about reprising his role as Batman.

Michael Keaton admitted to being ‘curious’ about reprising his role as Batman.

Several actors have portrayed Batman on the big screen since 1992’s Batman Returns.

Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and even Will Arnett’s voice have all played the DC Comics hero in movies.

As a result, Michael Keaton was unlikely to return to the Batcave any time soon.

As it turns out, the actor had long considered returning to the role.

Few people believed in Keaton’s performance when he was cast in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman.

To be fair, he was best known for his manic comedic stylings in films such as Beetlejuice, Night Shift, and Mr.

‘Mom.’

Such a performance didn’t seem appropriate for Gotham City’s brooding protector.

Burton’s intuition, however, proved correct.

Batman was a box office hit in 1989.

Keaton has remained the definitive big-screen Batman for a generation of fans in the decades since.

He reteamed with Burton for the sequel in 1992, but then left the franchise.

Many fans have wondered if the actor would reprise the role in the future, perhaps in a live-action adaptation of the popular animated series Batman Beyond, which features an older Bruce Wayne.

In the 1990s, Michael Keaton developed his own shared cinematic universe.

Fans weren’t the only ones who were anticipating Keaton’s return as Batman.

According to Variety, the actor admitted that the thought had occurred to him.

He’s made it clear that he feels a strong sense of responsibility for the role.

And every now and then, that feeling morphed into fantasies about donning the Batsuit once more.

“‘What would that be like?’ or ‘What if I had to do that again?'” Keaton told Variety of the questions he had asked himself over the years.

He wasn’t ready to sign on to play Batman again just yet.

“I didn’t want to do it just because I was curious.”

So, to be honest, it took a long time… I’m not just going to say I’ll do it.

It must be excellent.

There has to be a reason for this.”

Now is the time for Keaton to don his cape and cowl once again.

He’ll reappear as Batman in 2022’s The Flash, in which he’ll cross paths with Ezra Miller’s dimension-hopping Barry Allen.

That film is going to be…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.