Michael Keaton once explained why he took a break from the entertainment industry.

Michael Keaton once explained why he stepped away from the entertainment industry.

Michael Keaton is best known for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, among other films.

Unfortunately, Keaton has starred in so many memorable films that none of them is even close to being his biggest hit.

Of course, even Hollywood’s biggest stars require a break now and then.

And this was the case for Keaton, who took a break from acting in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Here’s why he decided to leave the entertainment industry.

Keaton was everywhere in the 1980s.

Following his breakthrough performance in the 1982 comedy Night Shift, the actor appeared in films such as Mr.

Before working with director Tim Burton on the aforementioned Beetlejuice and Batman, Mom and Gung Ho worked together on Mom and Gung Ho.

Keaton kept himself busy, especially after the latter became a cultural phenomenon.

Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in a variety of films, including the cloning comedy Multiplicity and the somber drama My Life.

Keaton, on the other hand, was almost entirely absent from the big screen between 1998 and 2003.

During that time, he appeared in A Shot at Glory, Live from Baghdad, and a few guest appearances on TV. While he didn’t completely abandon the industry, it was a far cry from the frenetic pace at which Keaton worked from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s.

Making ‘Beetlejuice’ was a dream come true for Michael Keaton.

Keaton’s high-energy on-screen presence was sorely missed by fans.

However, as the actor previously stated to The Guardian, he had a good reason for stepping away from the spotlight for a few years.

“Now, there are two things going on here.

I’m taking a breather here.

I enjoy living, doing things, and leading a normal life.

So, there you have it.

And there I was, growing bored with hearing my own voice and seeing the same old tricks.

So, combined with a large number of people not knocking on my door, I may have lost interest.

It wasn’t just me who felt this way.

But I also made a conscious effort to change things from the inside out, and it paid off.

… It takes a lot of stumbling around and discipline to figure out what you want, what you don’t want, and how you’re going to get there.”

Keaton appeared to be nearing the end of his career.

And this break — which came after the failures of two expensive films, Desperate Measures and Desperate Measures 2 — was well-deserved.