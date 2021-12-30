Michael Keaton once said about how starring in ‘Batman’ would ruin his career, ‘I’ll be bankrupt.’

Michael Keaton once said that starring in “Batman” would ruin his career, “I’ll be bankrupt.”

For Keaton, playing Batman was a once-in-a-lifetime role.

Despite the controversy surrounding his casting at the time, Keaton’s dark portrayal of the character impressed many.

However, prior to the release of Batman, Keaton provided a detailed analysis of how the film could harm rather than help his career.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role in the upcoming film The Flash, as many people already know.

Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, travels through DC’s vast multiverse in this film.

Many people are curious about Keaton’s role in the film, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

However, Keaton has been known to be evasive when asked about his role as Batman.

When asked about The Flash by the Sunday Times, Keaton was blunt in his response.

According to Independent, Keaton stated, “I’ll be frank.”

“I don’t want to discuss it because it detracts from the fun.”

The only thing he said was that he didn’t jump at the chance to put on the cape and cowl again right away.

Keaton claimed he was unaware of the role at the time.

“It used to be that they would call when they had something,” he explained.

At the time, Keaton’s choice to play Batman was a bold one.

Tim Burton, the director of Beetlejuice, cast Keaton in the role precisely because he didn’t look like any of the 1980s’ action stars.

Burton told the Hollywood Reporter, “They’re someone who’s intelligent and kind of screwed up.”

“And Michael has such intensity that it’s like, ‘Yeah, I could see that guy wanting to dress up as a bat.’ It’s all rooted in psychology, Jekyll and Hyde, and the light and dark sides of a personality, and he understood that.”

However, while some fans were skeptical of Keaton’s ability to play Batman, the actor himself had reservations.

Keaton describes the exaggerated way his career could go left after starring in Batman in a resurfaced interview with Rolling Stone.

Because I get fatter every year, I’ll have to keep expanding the bat suit,” Keaton joked.

“I’m going bankrupt.”

I’ll be involved in a couple of lawsuits.

I’ll be opening shopping malls and driving around in a cheesy van.

I’ll transform into the King, this bloated Elvis Presley, smoking…

