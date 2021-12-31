Michael Keaton’s Biggest Hit Isn’t Quite What Fans Expect

If you ask anyone about Michael Keaton’s most well-known films, you’ll likely get a variety of responses.

Batman and Beetlejuice, both created by Tim Burton, will undoubtedly be mentioned.

Also mentioned will be Keaton’s Oscar-nominated performance in Birdman and his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Despite this, none of the actor’s best-known films are his most successful.

The majority of fans will never guess the correct answer.

Keaton rose to prominence early in his career after starring in Ron Howard’s Night Shift.

Mr.’s retorts were followed by a flurry of hits.

Mom and Gung Ho cemented the actor’s reputation as a serious comedic talent.

But it wasn’t until he teamed up with Burton for 1988’s Beetlejuice that he found the creative partnership that would shape his career.

Burton and Keaton reteamed the following year for Batman, a project for which most fans thought the actor was a poor fit.

Despite this, his performance was lauded, and the film went on to be a huge box office success.

Batman, which grossed (dollar)411 million worldwide in 1989, is still one of Keaton’s most successful films.

However, it isn’t first on the list.

In the 1990s, Michael Keaton established his own cinematic universe.

Batman is only the fifth highest-grossing film in which Keaton has appeared, according to The-Numbers.com.

With (dollar)461 million and (dollar)878 million worldwide, respectively, 2006’s Cars — in which he voices Chick Hicks — and Spider-Man: Homecoming come out on top.

Keaton, ironically, does not appear in either film’s sequels, Cars 2 from 2011 and Spider-Man: Far From Home from 2019.

The actor’s top two most successful movies, like Cars, are both voice roles.

Second place goes to his performance as Ken in Toy Story 3 from 2010, which grossed (dollar)1.1 billion.

He plays Barbie opposite Jodi Benson in that Oscar-winning film.

However, Keaton’s most successful film is 2015’s Minions, which grossed (dollar)1.2 billion.

The actor plays Walter Nelson, the father of a family of thieves who assists the titular creatures on their way to Villain-Con, in the film.

Of course, in the coming years, Keaton’s top-grossing films may change.

The actor’s schedule is as hectic as ever.

While many of his films are unlikely to be financially successful, he does have two ongoing franchise roles.

Furthermore, in 2022, Keaton will return to both of them.

In Sony’s upcoming film, Adrian ToomesVulture, the actor will reprise his role as Adrian ToomesVulture.

