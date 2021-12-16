Michael Keaton’s Vulture Makes a Comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg

The Return of Michael Keaton’s Vulture in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fans are ecstatic to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store for them when it finally hits theaters this weekend.

Aside from the film’s various multiverse elements, one of the most intriguing aspects has been how it will handle Peter Parker Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) own story, particularly his identity crisis following his public unmasked at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

One small Easter egg could further Peter’s story in an intriguing way — and even set up the eventual return of one of his biggest villains, as a newly released clip from the film reveals.

In the clip, which depicts a fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a newsstand covered in magazines surrounding Peter’s identity reveal is briefly shown.

Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) has a People magazine cover with the words “He’s a liar” on it, which not only reveals that Peter’s former high school crush has a negative view of their former romance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but also raises the question of what’s going on with Liz’s father, Adrian Toomes The Vulture (Michael Keaton).

According to the trailers for Sony’s upcoming Morbius film, Keaton will reprise his role as The Vulture, though it’s unclear whether or not this will tie into the MCU canon.

In a recent interview, Keaton stated that he would be filming more “Vulture stuff” in the near future, though it was unclear what that would entail.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to distinguish his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When he seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.

Zendaya will portray MJ, Jacob Batalon will portray Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei will portray Aunt May, JB Smoove will portray Julius Dell, Tony Revolori will portray Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice will portray Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress will portray Coach Wilson in the film.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx will return to their Spider-Man roles from previous films.

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Sets Up Return of Michael Keaton’s Vulture