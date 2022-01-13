Michael Kors Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves are up to 88 percent off for only 4 days!

Save up to 88 percent on Michael Kors Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves for only 4 days!

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Let’s get this party started! Anyone who knows anything about fashion knows that the more Michael Kors you have in your closet, the better.

Unfortunately, the more Michael Kors you have in your closet, the less money you have in your wallet.

At full price, designer clothing and accessories aren’t always inexpensive.

Fortunately, Gilt is having a major Michael Kors sale for four days only, with prices rising up to and exceeding 80% off! Many pieces only have a few units left in stock, or even just one, so if you see something you like available in your size, act quickly.

Here are a few of our current favorites!

This Floral Dress is one of my favorites.

This dress is stunning; it has a vintage feel but a modern sleekness to it, and the structured sleeves are to die for.

We love that it’s 84% off!

For a limited time, Gilt is offering the Michael Kors Collection Dress (originally $1,890) for only (dollar)299.99!

This Watch is Made of Genuine Leather.

Because of its grey leather strap and subtle sparkle, this watch will go with anything.

This is such a lovely (and practical) accessory that you can wear every day!

For a limited time, Gilt is offering the Michael Kors Women’s Pyper Watch for just (dollar)106!

These Pants Deserve a Compliment

Yes, these pants are incredible, and yes, they are currently on sale for 88 percent off.

These are such a steal, with metallic touches, extra pockets, and one of the best floral prints around.

You have made a (dollar)1,000 saving!

For a limited time, Gilt is offering the Michael Kors Collection Wool-Blend Pant (originally $1,290) for only $150!

Perfume with a Spring Feel

This spring-inspired Sexy Blossom fragrance spray is a stunning find, whether you’re wearing it to get a spring vibe in the dead of winter or saving it for the season itself.

This eau de parfum, with notes of florals, wood, and musk, is a fantastic gift — even for yourself!

For a limited time, Gilt is offering the Michael Kors Women’s 1oz Sexy Blossom EDP Spray (originally $70) for only $45!

Coat for a Boyfriend

This is the type of person.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

4 Days Only! Save Up to 88percent on Michael Kors Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves