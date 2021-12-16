Michael Landon cast this guest star in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for a reason related to ‘Bonanza.’

After a 14-year run on Bonanza, Michael Landon created Little House on the Prairie in 1974 and starred as patriarch Charles Ingalls.

Landon put his wife, Karen Grassle, in the spotlight for an episode in season one alongside an actor who represented someone special in his life.

Bonanza was a huge television hit in the 1960s and 1970s, and it is still NBC’s longest-running western.

The show’s co-stars, Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts, Dan Blocker, and Landon, who played members of the Cartwright family, were close on and off camera and maintained a special bond over the years.

Blocker’s sudden death from a pulmonary embolism in May 1972 left the entire cast devastated.

When they had to film an episode just three weeks after Blocker’s death, Landon did his best to rally his fellow actors.

Ken Howard, who played Landon in the episode as a guest star, recalled Landon openly lamenting the loss of his dear friend.

“When I arrived, it was the first show of the season following Dan Blocker’s death.

“What he was saying to this group, to this crew that had been together forever, was that we all know it’s not the same, and never will be,” Howard said of Landon, according to MeTV.

Karen Grassle’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Co-Star Is Her ‘Favorite’

Caroline is asked to teach the students of Walnut Grove after their teacher, Miss Beadle, is injured in a horse-riding accident in an episode from season one of Little House on the Prairie.

Caroline tried to help an older student, Abel, learn to read and write in “School Mom.”

Landon had recruited Blocker’s son for the role of Abel, and Grassle remembered how emotional her co-star had been when discussing his friend.

“Mike told me he’d cast the son of his dear old friend Dan Blocker, who played ‘Hoss’ on Bonanza, to play the lead with me in ‘School Mom,'” Grassle wrote in her memoir Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

“Mike had sobbed as he told me one afternoon about losing Dan unexpectedly when he went into the hospital for surgery and died at the age of 43.”

Grassle described how the Little House cast greeted him with open arms, knowing…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.