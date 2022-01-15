Michael Landon of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ revealed his symptoms before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Michael Landon, who starred in Little House on the Prairie, died on July 1, 1991, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Before he died, Landon revealed the following about his symptoms.

Karen Grassle, co-star of Little House on the Prairie, wrote a book called Bright Lights, Prairie Dust about her experiences on set.

Landon, she said, worked very hard and had a demanding schedule.

Between directing shows, acting, and attending meetings, according to Grassle, Landon didn’t get much of a break.

Grassle wrote, “Pacing himself wasn’t an option.”

Landon seemed to work on fumes, according to Grassle, until his body couldn’t take much more of his work schedule.

During the first season, Landon developed spinal meningitis and had to go to the hospital.

Landon had to miss Little House on the Prairie Season 1 Episode 12 (titled “The Award”) because it had to be rewritten.

Landon talked about his symptoms before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during his final interview with Life magazine.

One of his symptoms, he claimed, was stomach pains.

He told the publication that he believed he was suffering from a colon blockage or an ulcer.

A CAT scan, however, revealed a large tumor on his pancreas.

His doctor informed him that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver.

He also noticed that he wasn’t as hungry as usual, and that he had a “feeling of fulness” that he wasn’t used to.

Landon admitted that he had a “huge appetite,” but that his symptoms were minor, so he didn’t pay attention.

Landon said he couldn’t act as if his condition wasn’t serious after receiving the diagnosis.

He was well aware that he didn’t have much time left.

“I can’t act like I have a hangnail,” Landon explained.

“Pancreatic cancer is almost always fatal, and when it kills you, it kills you quickly,” Landon said.

“When my dad didn’t feel well — if something didn’t feel right,” his daughter Leslie Landon Matthews said in a People magazine interview, “he tended to ignore it, hoping it would go away.”

“He was a hard worker who was always on the go.

His own health, I believe, was pushed to the side.”

Landon’s son, Chris, had a cancer scare, too, according to Matthews.

Matthews claims that her father’s experience inspired her family to be more health-conscious.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.