Michael Landon Recalls Punching His Mother in the Face on “Little House on the Prairie”

Michael Landon was known for producing television shows that the entire family could enjoy.

Little House on the Prairie, one of his most popular shows, depicted the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder and her family.

Landon claims he didn’t grow up in a nurturing environment, despite his focus on producing wholesome shows with loving families.

Landon claims he had a traumatic childhood due to his mother’s abuse.

Landon talked about growing up with this mother in a 1987 interview with Redbook magazine.

He described her as being mentally ill and abusive to him.

Landon described her as a “stabber, a kicker, and a wacko.”

“She was a bully.

My mother would sit on the sofa in her nightgown, holding a Bible, and praying to God to kill me.”

Landon, on the other hand, said his mother was nice to strangers.

People would compliment him on his mother’s sweetness, but he told Tom Ito, author of Conversations with Michael Landon, that he knew the truth about her personality.

He remembered his mother chasing him down with a knife.

Landon admitted that his mother’s relationship with him was deteriorating.

The Highway to Heaven star discussed his mother’s mental illness in his final interview with Life magazine.

He claims she attempted suicide several times.

He recalls finding his mother with her head in the oven when he was a small child.

“I’m this little boy,” Landon explained, “and I’d walk into the kitchen and find her with her head in the oven and the gas turned on.”

“However, she always opened the kitchen window and kneeled on a pad.”

Landon also mentioned his mother’s attempt to drown herself as a traumatic experience.

He claimed to be afraid of water, but he pursued her anyway.

He dove into the water to try to save her.

Landon claimed that he punched his mother in the face to prevent her from injuring herself.

“She tried to drown herself once,” Landon said to Life.

“She waded into the surf,” Landon claimed his mother exclaimed, “I’m going, my son!” Landon sprang into action and chased her down.

“I couldn’t swim,” Landon continued.

“I was terrified of water, but I followed her into the pool.”

I made an attempt to pull…

