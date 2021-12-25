Michael Landon, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ admitted to ‘abusing’ his body.

Michael Landon Admitted to Abusing His Body on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Karen Grassle, a former cast member of Little House on the Prairie, has opened up about her time on the show.

She talked about her friendship with Michael Landon and some of their conversations as he was dying.

Landon also discussed his health and how he had “abused” his body in an interview with Grassle.

This is what Landon had to say about his health.

Because of her contract dispute, Landon and Grassle had a tense working relationship, but they were able to forgive one another years later.

Grassle received a phone call from Landon about a year after she had left Little House on the Prairie.

He was hoping she’d appear in Little House on the Prairie: The Last Farewell.

She agreed to return for the special, which would be the show’s final spinoff.

Five years later, in 1990, Grassle contacted Landon to give him an update on her life.

He wrote back after receiving her letter, inviting her to call him to catch up.

Cindy Landon, his third wife, and their children Jennifer and Sean, he told her about.

Grassle learned of Landon’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis a year after that phone call.

In his final interview with Life magazine, Landon discussed his pancreatic cancer battle.

He acknowledged that he did not take proper care of his body.

In his Life interview, Landon admitted, “I’ve abused my body over the years.”

“I drank too much, even though I was never inebriated.”

I also smoked too many cigarettes and ate far too many unhealthy foods.

And if you do that, even if you believe you’re too powerful to get anything, you’re going to pay for it.”

Landon also stated that he didn’t get much sleep.

Landon said his wife, Cindy, had tried for a long time to persuade him to change his diet.

“She’s been bugging me for years to eat healthy,” Landon explained.

“Well, she’s got me where she wants me—at the juicer,” says the narrator.

Landon stated in author Tom Ito’s book Conversations with Michael Landon that he wanted to produce more TV movies and short projects so he could focus more on his health.

He did admit, however, that he needed to work on overcoming his “terrible vices.”

“[Short projects] have allowed me to refocus on what I needed to do, which is physically…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.