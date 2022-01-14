Michael Landon, who starred in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and ‘JAG,’ is credited as his ‘biggest influence.’

Michael Landon, the former star of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and ‘JAG,’ is credited as his ‘biggest influence.’

When Michael Landon created Little House on the Prairie in 1974, he cast an ensemble cast.

Landon continued to add more characters to the historical drama as the series progressed, including this young actor who learned a lot about the business from the Bonanza star.

Landon had to find a replacement for Victor French (Isaiah Edwards), who had left Little House to start his own sitcom.

Landon cast Hersha Parady as Jonathan Garvey’s wife, Alice, and a young Patrick Labyorteaux as their son, Andy, after recruiting ex-NFL star Merlin Olsen as Jonathan Garvey.

According to IMDb, Labyorteaux already had a long list of impressive acting credits before Little House, including roles in TV movies and top shows like Starsky and Hutch and Trapper John, MD.

From 1977 to 1981, he was a regular on Little House, appearing in 44 episodes.

Labyorteaux continued on the small screen after the historical drama ended, with roles on 21 Jump Street, Lois and Clark, and Dexter.

From 1995 to 2003, he played Bud Roberts on the CBS drama JAG, and he also appeared in several NCIS crossover episodes as the same character.

In addition to acting, the TV star has a slew of voicing roles.

It was a dream come true for Labyorteaux to play US Navy Captain and JAG Corps member Bud Roberts.

He previously discussed some of the benefits of the role, as well as some challenging storylines that pushed him as an actor.

In 2012, Labyorteaux told Mandatory of JAG, “A great experience.”

“A lot of TV shows claim to be like making a movie every week, but JAG was truly a massive show.

Many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, such as being launched from an aircraft carrier and being welcomed by military bases all over California… [I] studied military protocol, ranks, and other details.

When Bud’s leg was amputated, I looked into how service members would deal with such a difficult situation.”

Labyorteaux praised his former boss for taking him under his wing during his time on Little House, which he credits with inspiring him throughout his television career.

The Little House alum stated, “Michael Landon was the biggest influence.”

