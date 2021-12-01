Michael Landon’s Penis Isn’t What Karen Grassle Wanted to ‘Think About,’ According to ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Michael Landon’s Penis Isn’t What Karen Grassle Wanted to ‘Think About’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Cindy Landon (then known as Cindy Clerico) was Michael Landon’s third wife from 1983 to 1991.

Jennifer Landon, the star of the film Yellowstone, and Sean Landon were their two children.

Karen Grassle, who plays Cindy on Little House on the Prairie, says things on set became strange after her co-star started seeing Cindy.

Landon began talking about his’revived libido,’ according to her.

Grassle claims that she began noticing subtle changes in Landon’s behavior in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

He seemed to spend more time talking to Cindy than anyone else on set at first, she noticed.

Cindy later loaned Landon a book called My Mother, My Self, which was about the author’s (Nancy Friday) relationship with her mother, according to Grassle.

Landon had been “wounded” by his mother, according to Grassle, so this book was fitting.

(She is said to have asked God to kill him.)

Landon and Cindy, she claims, began walking further away from the cast and crew in order to have private conversations.

Everyone “looked away” when she says they saw what was going on with Landon and Cindy (who was 18 at the time).

Landon, according to Grassle, became upbeat all of a sudden.

He began talking about a bee pollen supplement he was taking that increased his sex drive, according to her.

It’s not surprising that interactions on the set of the family show became a little tense.

“For us in the company, it was awkward as hell,” Grassle wrote.

She says the conversations Landon was having on set made her “distressed.”

“Mike’s candid discussion of his resurrected libido disturbed me,” Grassle says.

“I didn’t want to think about his penis,” Grassle said, adding that she felt bad for Landon’s wife at the time (Lynn Noe).

Her heart ached for the couple’s kids.

Landon’s behavior had changed, and Grassle wasn’t the only one to notice it.

His daughter Cheryl (whom he adopted during his second marriage) noticed the change as well.

She wrote about that time in her life and how it affected her in her book, I Promised My Dad.

“A few years after the move to Beverly Hills, during their seventeenth year of marriage,” she wrote, “I saw Mom and Dad’s relationship had changed.”

“I never saw them fight, but something was in the air when I got home from school,” Cheryl claims Landon told her.

