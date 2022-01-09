Michael Lang, the man behind Woodstock, had a wife.

What was the name of Michael Lang’s wife?

Michael Lang, one of the co-founders of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, died on January 9th at the age of 77.

Tamara, his wife, and their five children are his only survivors.

Michael Lang was previously married to Ann Lang, a vocalist who toured as a backup singer with Joe Cocker and Leon Russell from 1978 to 1982.

Tamara, Lang’s wife, is his new wife.

Shala, Lariann, Molly, Harry, and Laszlo are the couple’s five children together.

Tamara is a character about whom little is known.

Lang’s private life appears to be hidden from the public eye.

Lang died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on January 9, 2022, at the age of 77.

He died on Saturday night at New York’s Sloan Kettering Hospital.

Lang was a concert promoter, producer, and artistic manager from Brooklyn, New York.

He organized music events such as the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which featured Jimi Hendrix, after dropping out of New York University.

He was most famous for co-founding the Woodstock Music and Art Festival.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lang’s net worth is approximately (dollar)10 million.

He is credited with organizing the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Festival, as well as the Woodstock ’94 and ’99 follow-ups.

He attempted to produce the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival in Watkins Glen, NY, in 2019, with stars such as Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus, but ran into problems obtaining permits from local officials.