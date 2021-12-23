Michael Mann had to rewrite the ending of this blockbuster film due to Jamie Foxx’s ‘Diva’ behavior.

Jamie Foxx is a multi-talented actor who has had only a few celebrity scandals.

Most filmmakers and actors, including director Michael Mann, have nothing but positive things to say about the Oscar winner.

However, while working with the filmmaker, Foxx allegedly had an attitude.

As a result, Mann made one of several rewrites to his film.

Since their first collaboration in Mann’s Ali, Michael Mann and Jamie Foxx have developed a strong bond.

Following that, Foxx reunited with the director for the 2004 thriller Collateral.

The film, which Foxx co-starred in with Tom Cruise, was critically acclaimed and earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

The two would reunite for another film, Miami Vice, which Foxx had pushed Mann to make.

Michael Mann, the creator of the original Miami Vice TV show, thought he’d left it behind.

Mann once told Entertainment Weekly, “The last two years have been crap.”

“I’m not a very good executive producer.”

Two years is my attention span.”

Foxx, on the other hand, saw the classic series as a film opportunity.

“I go up to him and say, ‘Hey man, you did that Miami Vice thing, right? Why are you fooling around? You need to do Miami Vice: The Movie,” Foxx explained.

“And he exudes an ominous aura.”

I was a young child petting a pitbull.

The baby has no idea it’s a pitbull, who simply growls.”

Mann recalled his opposition to the idea of a Miami Vice movie when speaking with film critic John Maguire.

After reconsidering his work on the TV show, he changed his mind.

“Then I went back and watched the pilot and some of the early episodes, and I was kind of captured anew by the deep currents and emotional power of those stories,” he wrote on Maguire’s blog Confessions of a Film Critic.

Mann would eventually give in and start work on a Miami Vice movie.

Together with Colin Farrell, Foxx would take the lead.

But things didn’t turn out the way Foxx and Mann had planned.

According to Slate, Miami Vice was dogged by problems from the start.

According to Slate, Mann said, “The entire making of this movie was filled with adversity.”

Part of the reason for this was due to Foxx’s alleged on-set attitude.

To begin with,

