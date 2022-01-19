Michael Morency of Married at First Sight tells Jasmina Outar that he barely has time after their wedding: Exclusive Video

Michael Morency of Married at First Sight tells Jasmina Outar that he barely has any free time after their wedding: Exclusive Video

Putting love first.

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar were introduced to Married at First Sight viewers during season 14 — and their marriage got off to a rocky start when the two butted heads mid-reception.

Relationship experts pair up strangers who meet at the altar on their wedding day on Lifetime’s reality show.

According to Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, January 19, episode, Michael and Jasmina’s post-ceremony conversation is very eye-opening.

The video begins sweetly enough, with Michael, who has been dubbed “Training for Love” by the show, talking about how committed he is to finding love.

“Loss was a part of my family’s upbringing, and it affected everything.”

So it’s been difficult figuring out how to let people in, but I’m looking for love,” the groom says in the preview to the cameras.

“I’m looking for someone to share my life with.”

I knew I’d have to take a risk in order for that to happen, and I’m glad I did.”

Michael, a 28-year-old personal trainer who has had bad luck with dating apps but is ready to start a family,

Jasmina, 29, is a 29-year-old early childhood education teacher who is looking for true love after being burned by several cheating ex-boyfriends.

“She is a caring person.”

“We have that connection because she comes from a large family,” he says.

“She’s interested in things that I’m not, which is exciting because it allows me to enter her world and learn more about her.”

So I’m just looking forward to talking to her more and learning more about my wife.”

“So are you a pet lover?” Jasmina asks during the wedding reception as the two begin small talk.

“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy,” Michael says.

I don’t think I’d be able to care for a dog.”

Jasmina then proceeds to inquire about her new husband’s daily routine.

The trainer then reveals that he goes to work at 4 a.m. every day and gets home after 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday, he works for 13 hours, but he does take some clients on the weekends.

