Michael Patrick King Dispels the Most Pervasive Rumor About the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot’s ‘And Just Like That…’

In less than a week, the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That…, will air.

For months, HBO Max fans have been debating, debating, and theorizing about what will be included in the upcoming series.

Just days before the show’s official release, showrunner Micheal Patrick King debunked one of the most persistent rumors about the show’s main plotline.

He simply stated that no one dies.

There are bound to be rumors about a project as hyped as And Just Like That…

When a production is shot almost entirely on the streets of a major metropolitan city, storyline leaks are almost unavoidable.

In the months since it began filming in New York City, And Just Like That… has been the source of numerous rumors.

One rumor, however, has lasted longer than the rest.

For months, fans of Sex and the City have speculated about a possible death plotline.

Many expected the show to follow Carrie Bradshaw as she dealt with life after her husband, Mr. Bradshaw, died.

Massive.

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson

Big’s death, in the minds of some fans, was a foregone conclusion.

The evidence was insufficient to convince everyone that Mr.

Big was going to leave the planet.

After witnessing a funeral scene, however, most people were fairly certain that someone would die.

Mr. Jones, Samantha Jones, and Magda are three members of the Jones family.

Big, as well as Stanford Blatch.

All of the speculation was most likely futile.

Michael Patrick King has had a lot on his plate for the past two years.

In addition to conceptualizing and filming a reboot of Sex and the City, he’s been sitting down for numerous interviews in the run-up to the show’s premiere.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, King revealed something significant about the upcoming series.

Many fans had been misled the entire time, he confirmed.

According to him, no one is killed in the series.

King’s straightforward response has put to rest months of speculation about a rumored funeral scene and what it might mean for the upcoming series.

While the big reveal debunks the popular rumor, it doesn’t provide much information to fans about what’s to come.

In fact, most ardent fans are more perplexed than ever about the main plotline of the reboot.

That, however, is most likely the point.

King has made a strong statement…

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news.

