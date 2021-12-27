Michael Polansky is a well-known figure in the film industry.

Michael Polansky, a philanthropist and businessman, is dating Lady Gaga, one of the most well-known pop stars in the world.

Gaga has stated that her boyfriend is her “whole life” and has expressed her support for his business endeavors.

But who is he, exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about him…

The Parker Foundation was co-founded by Michael Polansky, who is also its executive director.

According to its website, the organization, which was founded in 2015, supports philanthropy in the life sciences, global public health, civic engagement, and the arts.

He also serves on the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy’s board of directors, which funds cancer research.

Polansky earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science from Harvard University in 2006, according to reports.

Gaga and Michael first became linked on New Year’s Eve in 2020, and then became Instagram official in February after she posted a photo of herself cuddling up to her boyfriend.

She posted a selfie of the couple with the caption “I’ve got a STUPID love” a month later.

She’s also spoken out about Polansky’s work on cancer treatment and technology, saying in an April interview that she’s raising as much money as she can for his cause and referring to him as the “love of my life.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, Gaga gushed about Michael, calling him “the man I love” and describing him as “my whole life.”

Following engagements to Taylor Kinney in 2015 and Christian Carino in 2018, this is Gaga’s third public relationship.

Polansky’s fortune dwarfs that of his girlfriend.

According to reports, the businessman is worth $600 million.

The 43-year-old’s fortune was amassed through a variety of business ventures and investments.