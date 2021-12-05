Michael Rainey Jr., star of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’

Michael Rainey Jr. stars in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Michael Rainey Jr. is best known for his portrayal of Tariq St. Clair in the film Tariq St. Clair.

Patrick starred in Power and is now working on the sequel, Power Book II: Ghost.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence are some of the spinoff series from the Power Universe.

Rainey enjoys being a part of the Power Universe, but he recently revealed that his current TV obsession is the Starz crime drama BMF. Here’s why he’s been watching it all season.

Rainey has been a part of the Power Universe since the beginning.

As a result, despite any jokes about perceived rivalries between the actors, it’s all love between them.

Indeed, the 21-year-old has a favorite character from the Power Universe.

“Man, I can’t wait to see Tommy back in action,” Rainey said to Insider.

“He’s one of my favorite characters in ‘Power,’ because he’s insane and ruthless, and he just does what he needs to do.”

Though he’s focused on his role in Power Book II: Ghost, Rainey has revealed that he’s a big fan of BMF. The series follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) and is executive produced by Power Universe producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The brothers established one of the country’s largest drug businesses in the late 1980s.

“I don’t know how bad it is for me to say that, but I don’t really watch TV like that,” Rainey told Digital Spy.

BMF, on the other hand, is something I’m keeping an eye on.

“I’m watching BMF right now, and I’m really enjoying it.”

At the moment, I adore it.

So far, it’s been completely insane.

And I’m actually relieved because I believe we’ve discovered a new villain in Lamar.”

Meech and Terry will face someone new in season 2 now that Lamar has met his end.

In this moment, our hearts ached for Meech and Terry.

The rivalries between BMF and the Power Universe shows are, thankfully, all in good fun.

Rainey, like so many of us, is already…

