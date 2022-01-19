Michael Rapaport, a guest host on Wendy Williams’ show, will return in February, after the ailing TV star postponed his comeback yet again.

Michael Rapaport, a guest host on Wendy Williams’ show, will return in February, despite the fact that the ailing TV star has once again postponed his comeback.

This season, the 57-year-old has yet to sit in her famous purple chair, as a number of celebrities have stepped in to take her place.

The actor, 51, will host the popular daytime talk show beginning January 31 and continuing through the first week of February, according to The Sun.

Michael was scheduled to guest host earlier this month, but his time was cut short when he tested positive for Covid.

“Unfortunately, I got the damn coronavirus, which I’m disappointed about,” he said at the time.

“I’m extremely disappointed for a variety of reasons.

I’m fine, and I’ll be fine.”

Fans slammed Michael as “nonsense” when he hosted in November.

Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd, and Michelle Visage are among those who have stepped in for the former Radio personality.

Wendy’s fans had hoped she would return to the stage soon, but she may not be able to do so anytime soon due to her ongoing health issues.

“The spark is gone,” a source close to the talk show recently told The Sun.

Wendy, who had that glint in her eyes, that cheeky grin, and that little wink for ten years, is no longer the same.”

“She’s not always functioning like she used to,” the insider continued.

She has days when she needs assistance with eating, getting out of bed, and dressing.

“She goes out in her robe and without shoes on occasion–the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen in that manner.”

Wendy, according to the source, doesn’t always recognize people she’s known for years.

“There are people Wendy knows–people with whom she has worked closely–and then there are days when she has no idea who they are.”

A second source close to Wendy’s family told The Sun that, for the time being, fans should not expect a video address from the host.

Wendy hasn’t been on her own show since September, when the season premiered.

Wendy was transported to a New York hospital in September 2021 after a 911 call for a person in need of psychiatric services, according to The Sun.

Wendy hired a crisis public relations manager soon after.

In the meantime, there’s Wendy Williams…

