Michael Strahan has how many kids?

Michael Strahan is the father of six children.

Strahan, a well-known television personality and former NFL player, went to space on December 11 and is said to be eager to return.

Good Morning America co-hosts the two-time Emmy Award winner.

He won the Super Bowl in his final season with the New York Giants, which he spent his entire 15-year professional career with.

During the NFL season, he is a Fox NFL Sunday analyst, and from 2012 to 2016, he hosted Live with Michael and Kelly.

From 1992 to 1996, Strahan was married to Wanda Hutchins, with whom he had two children.

Michael Jr., Strahan and Hutchins’ second child, is now 26 years old.

Tanita, their 30-year-old daughter, is an artist who sells her work online.

Strahan promoted her work when he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in November and directed his followers to tanitasgallery.com to purchase her work.

“On the left, you were the first person I celebrated being drafted with,” he said in a separate post.

You look absolutely stunning on the right, celebrating your 30th birthday just a few days ago!

Tanita, you gave me the greatest gift of all… the opportunity to be a father!

May all of your wishes be fulfilled.

I adore you and am incredibly proud of you.

Continue to use your imagination to make the world a better place.”

Strahan married Jean Muggli in 1999 after his divorce from Hutchins, and the couple had twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, in 2004.

When the girls were two years old, Strahan and Muggli divorced.

On Thanksgiving, Strahan shared an Instagram photo of him and his four children, expressing his joy at being a father.

“I am grateful for so much,” he wrote.

“There is nothing I value more than the privilege of being a father to this family.”

“Happy (hashtag)Thanksgiving to all!” says my TEAM for LIFE.

Between 1992 and 1996, Strahan was married to Wanda Hutchins, and from 1996 to 2006, he was married to Jean Muggli.

Muggli was awarded (dollar)15.3 million and (dollar)18,000 per month in child support after their acrimonious divorce in 2006.

In January 2020, Strahan and Muggli had a court battle over child support, and Muggli claimed in court documents that Strahan had private investigators follow her to her home in North Carolina.

“The notion that she is under surveillance is absurd and could never be proven,” Strahan’s attorneys said in response to the allegations.

