Michael Weatherly and CBS Announce the End of the Bull.

Michael Weatherly and CBS Declare the End of Bull

In the month of January,

Bull fans were surprised to learn that the legal drama will end in 2022, according to the CBS series.

Here are Michael Weatherly’s and CBS’s statements on the situation.

Bull will come to an end with season six, according to the decision.

On Tuesday, January 15th,

Michael Weatherly, who plays 18 on the show, announced on Twitter that the legal drama will end in 2022.

Weatherly said in a statement that he’s “decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring [Dr.]

[Jason Bull’s] story comes to an end.”

He wrote, “It’s been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing-producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.”

Keep an eye out for a big series finale…From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of the fans.

You’ll always be a member of our Bull clan!”

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” CBS wrote.

Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew are all to thank for bringing these innovative stories to life.”

The network thanked their “loyal viewers” in the statement, and promised them “a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Despite the fact that this news may come as a shock to fans, Bull hasn’t been without controversy in the last six years.

The New York Times reported in December 2018 that CBS had paid former Bull actress Eliza Dushkur a (dollar)9.5 million settlement for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Weatherly allegedly made sexual and inappropriate comments to Dushku, according to the article.

After telling third-party investigators looking into allegations against former CBS CEO Les Moonves that she was fired from the show for speaking out, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress entered mediation with CBS.

Dushku’s dismissal was denied by both writer Glenn Gordon Caron and Weatherly.

When outtakes from the show were shared, some of the harassment claims were later confirmed during meditation,…

