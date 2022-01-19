Michael Weatherly’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

How much money does Michael Weatherly have?

Michael Weatherly is a well-known actor who has appeared in a number of television shows and projects.

Many people have been curious about how much money Weatherly has amassed during his long career since his meteoric rise to fame.

Michael Weatherly’s numerous appearances on television drew the attention of the general public.

Weatherly co-starred in the James Cameron-produced Fox drama series Dark Angel from 2000 to 2002, alongside Jessica Alba.

From 2003 to 2016, he was a regular on two CBS shows: NCIS and Bull.

During his time on Bull, the actor also acted as a producer.

Michael Weatherly has a net worth of (dollar)45 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

In February of 1995, Michael Weatherly married actress Amelia Heinle, who they divorced in 1997.

Weatherly and Heinle co-starred in two different soap operas.

They appeared in ABC’s Loving and The City, both of which were soap operas.

In 1996, the former couple gave birth to a son.

Weatherly dated Jessica Alba, his Dark Angel co-star, from January 2000 to August 2003.

Dr. Weatherly was Weatherly’s second wife.

On September 30, 2009, Bojana Jankovi passed away.

Jankovi and Weatherly have two children together.

Michael Weatherly uses social media to promote his network television shows.

Weatherly has a Twitter following of over 463,300 people.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” the actor tweeted on Tuesday, January 18.

“It’s been a privilege to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing-producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama,” he continued.

“Stay tuned for a big series finale…Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the fans,” the TV star concluded.

You’ll always be a Bull!”