Michel Boujenah tested positive for coronavirus

The Franco-Tunisian actor explained to i24News that he had developed “All the symptoms” of the virus. “It’s like I took punches” , he said.

The list goes on. The actor Tom Hanks, the singer Till Lindemann, the rapper MHD … To these names of personalities from the world of culture diagnosed positive at Covid-19 has been added that of the actor Michel Boujenah. The Franco-Tunisian announced to the i24News channel that he was infected with the coronavirus.

“I’m not ashamed to say it, I’m infected, explained Michel Boujenah from his Parisian apartment. I am confined to my room. I’m not going out.The 67-year-old comedian then claimed to have contracted “All the symptoms” from Covid-19, saying they feel “Sounded”. “It’s like I punched, it’s amazing ”, he specified, putting into perspective, however, his state of health. “It doesn’t matter, because I’m holding on. My mother is in the hospital, well surrounded. The viral load is not very strong. Everything is fine.”

Michel Boujenah also stressed the importance of staying positive during this period of confinement. And to help the nursing staff, whose he praised “incredible work”, staying at home. “It is very important that people understand that we should not go out, not move, he warned. It is a way of protecting those we love and it is also a way of helping caregivers. ”

A few days earlier, Michel Boujenah spoke in a video relayed by the Minister of Culture Franck Riester, also infected with the virus, asking people to respect confinement. The actor appeared there alongside other celebrities, like Nagui, Mika, Clara Luciani or Line Renaud …