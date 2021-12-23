Michele Fitzgerald allegedly has an insulting photo of Tori Deal as her phone’s lock screen in Season 37 of ‘The Challenge.’

Season 37 of ‘The Challenge’: Michele Fitzgerald allegedly has an insulting photo of Tori Deal as her phone’s lock screen.

The winners of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 have been revealed, and while a number of veteran players teamed up from the start to make it to the end, only two were able to walk away with the grand prize.

Veteran player Amanda Garcia spoke to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, after the season ended.

She also revealed a lot about Michele Fitzgerald, a rookie, and Tori Deal, a veteran player.

Amanda had this to say about Michele’s phone lock screen.

Outside of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, Amanda Garcia and Michele Fitzgerald had a brief friendship.

That friendship, however, appeared to be over.

While Fessy Shafaat appeared to be in the middle of their friendship, Amanda claims Michele betrayed her and could not be trusted as a friend.

After Spies, Lies, and Allies, Amanda and Fessy had a brief on-again, off-again relationship.

Amanda claimed on Instagram Live that Michele stated that she and Fessy were only friends, despite hearing rumors that the two had hooked up without her knowledge.

Furthermore, Amanda claims Michele disparages the other cast members.

On the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Amanda shared more details about Michele and Fessy’s situation.

“I was like, bro, why are you lying?” she continued when Michele began to lie to her about it.

“I couldn’t care less.

It all started with that.

She then said, “I’m mad as s*** about Berna, I’m mad as s*** about Tori…”

While speaking on the podcast about Michele Fitzgerald’s alleged behavior against Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia revealed more information.

“Tori had this picture floating around the internet,” Amanda observed.

“Whatever it was, the fans blew up her face.”

Michele claimed to have that as her phone’s lock screen.

Because she was mocking her, that was her lock screen.”

Amanda then went on to explain why Tori and Michele are feuding.

Michele was upset, according to Amanda, that Tori had a relationship with Emanuel Neagu after Michele returned home.

Michele and Emanuel appeared to be close at the start of Season 37 of The Challenge, but Emanuel quickly moved on to Tori.

“Emanuel tried for me first, but I declined,” Amanda continued.

“I told you to hook up with my friend, Michele,” I said.

I don’t like her, but I like you, he says.

And I was thinking to myself,…

