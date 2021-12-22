Michele Fitzgerald Cries Over Emanuel Neagu and Tori Deal on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Reunion: ‘I Was Mad at Tori’

Michele Fitzgerald Weeps Over Emanuel Neagu and Tori Deal on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Reunion: ‘I Was Mad at Tori,’ she Says.

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge is finally here, and fans are excited to see what happens when the 14 international competitors and 14 veteran players reunite.

Michele Fitzgerald, a rookie player, discusses her relationship with Emanuel Neagu in a clip from the upcoming reunion.

When she talked about how hard it was to see Emanuel move on with Tori Deal, she cried a little.

The following is a summary of what occurred.

On The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, Emanuel Neagu was one of the best rookies.

He, Michele Fitzgerald, and Tori Deal all show up at the Season 37 reunion of The Challenge.

Michele and Emanuel became friends at the start of the season.

They started dating right away and bonded over their newcomer status in the house.

Michele was unfortunately sent home early in the game after losing an elimination.

Emanuel told Michele that he loved her after she lost.

Tori and Emanuel went on to form a relationship later on.

Emanuel is also said to have expressed his love for Tori.

According to a Twitter clip, the reunion host says to Emanuel, “You shouted ‘I love you’ to both Michele and Tori at different points throughout the season.”

“Love is more than just having a relationship,” Emanuel explains.

“I do care about these people,” she says.

This season was hot in the house, but not everyone found love in Croatia.

Watch Michele clear the air with Tori and Amanda TONIGHT at 87c on @MTV during the (hashtag)TheChallenge37 reunion! pic.twitter.com9mGJY8sQfg

Michele Fitzgerald began crying after Emanuel Neagu revealed during The Challenge Season 37 reunion that he loved both Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal.

“I think I used him as a crutch, as someone to have around the house,” Michele began before breaking down in tears.

She went on to say that Tori and Emanuel’s relationship no longer bothers her because she can see their genuine connection on the show.

Michele continued, “It doesn’t bother me that they’re together.”

“However, he was simply my individual.”

“I understand,” Emanuel said, “and I sincerely apologize for making you feel that way.”

As for Tori and Michele, it appears that they are no longer friends.

Michele continued, “I was mad at Emanuel, but I was mad at Tori.”

“And I’d held a grudge against her for a long time.”

Following that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Things got steamy in the house this season but not everyone found love in Croatia. Watch Michele set the record straight with Tori and Amanda TONIGHT during #TheChallenge37 reunion kicking off at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/9mGJY8sQfg — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 22, 2021