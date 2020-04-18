Michèle Torr, his ex-partner, pays tribute to him

After the announcement of the death of Christophe, at 74, from the consequences of an emphysema, Michèle Torr, his ex-partner, paid tribute to him. A short text on his Facebook page, before entrusting him on the antenna of BFMTV.

“He’s gone. Let’s pray and light candles to help him get into the light”, writes Michèle Torr with a video where she performs The blue words, one of the most famous titles of Christophe. Sure BFMTV, she then testified: “He was a secret man, very special, with a kind of genius madness (…) a man apart. We could forgive Christophe for everything because deep down he had a beautiful soul and he couldn’t act like everyone else. Our history has long been difficult, with roadblocks. Now is not the time to talk about roadblocks. “

Christophe and Michèle Torr lived an idyll in the 60s. The couple has a child, Romain Vidal, that the singer did not recognize. In 2012 in the magazine Brain, Christophe explained this decision: “In fact, at that time, I was not married, it was in 1967. I knew my wife Véronique in 68, I fell in love at first sight and I stayed with her for twenty-eight years, you see … I was completely cold with Michèle (Torr, editor’s note), there were intimate things that only concern her and me. There was a kind of hatred. ”

He continued: “With Romain, we met. He came to see me at my concerts to speak to me. I told him that it would not have been possible with his mother, that I had my daughter and that it was not the moment that we reconnect, something like that! “.

