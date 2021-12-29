Michelle and Nayte Celebrated Their First Christmas Together on Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle and Nayte’s First Christmas Together on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya completely fell in love in Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

The noble suitor was given a First Impression Rose upon their first meeting.

In the end, he received Michelle’s last rose, and the two later became engaged.

Even after the season finale, it appears that the couple is still going strong.

During the holiday season, the newly engaged couples shared cute couple photos on Instagram.

Michelle Young (@michelleyoung) shared a post.

Hannah Brown, a former ‘Bachelorette,’ says Colton Underwood is ‘Better as a Gay Man’ because he’s being his ‘Most Authentic Self.’

On December 1st,

Michelle and Nayte, who are 25 years old, spent their first Christmas together and shared photos of the two of them on Instagram.

The two sat on Santa Claus’ lap in the photo.

Michelle proudly displayed her engagement ring while Nayte posed with the peace sign.

“Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year, although he may be regretting it now that Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap,” Young wrote in the Instagram caption.

“To all of you, a very happy Christmas!”

On his Instagram page, Nayte also shared the same photo.

“Believe it or not, I had to drag Michelle’s cute butt out of the house to take a picture with Santa.”

“Merry Christmas, everyone!!!,” he wrote in the caption.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, a ‘Bachelor’ contestant, explains why couples who get engaged on the show have a “disadvantage.”

Nayte confessed his love for Michelle while standing on a beach during the Final Rose Ceremony.

“I knew right away the first night I met you that we had a strong connection that I wanted to hold on to,” he said.

“We talked about running away together that second night we were together.”

Right now, I’m standing in front of you, and my feelings are the same as yours.

I want to flee with you.

I want to run away with the woman I’ve fallen in love with for the rest of my life.”

“And, along the way, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable aspects of your past, and I know you’ve felt unseen at times,” Nayte continued.

I want you to know that I’m fully prepared, willing, and ready to make sure you’re always chosen first and seen now, tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.