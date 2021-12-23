Michelle and Nayte Discuss Marriage, Wedding Plans, Children, and Living Together Soon on ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle and Nayte Talk Marriage, Wedding Plans, Kids, and Living Together Soon on ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya of The Bachelorette Season 18 are ready to spend the rest of their lives together, and they’re already filling Bachelor Nation fans in on all the details.

So, what’s next on the couple’s relationship timeline? Nayte and Michelle recently discussed everything from marriage and wedding plans to kids and moving to Minnesota together soon – here’s what they revealed.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya from Season 18 of The Bachelorette.]

During The Bachelorette Season 18 finale, Michelle and Nayte confirmed their next step together.

Nayte revealed in the “After the Final Rose” special episode that he is moving in with Michelle and that they are currently looking for a home.

The producers of The Bachelor also gave the fan-favorite couple a check for (dollar)200,000 to put towards their down payment.

In the meantime, during an interview with Access, Nayte and Michelle explained why they chose to live together in the Midwest.

“Michelle has a lot going on in Minnesota,” Nayte said, referring to his fiancée’s studies, job, and family.

“And it’s about a seven-hour drive from my hometown [in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada].”

It was almost a no-brainer.”

Following The Bachelorette, Michelle and Nayte plan to purchase a home together.

Many Bachelor Nation viewers have been wondering when the two will tie the knot.

However, it appears that the reality stars do not want to be married for a long time.

Nayte and Michelle expressed their desire for a “summertime wedding” in an interview with People.

The bachelorette then hinted that they hope to marry within the next few years when asked about a timeline.

“I’m not knocking anyone who wants to be married for a long time.

“I just don’t think that’s us,” Michelle explained.

“Exactly like next year, year and a half from now.”

Right now, the planning is starting to pick up some steam.”

When it comes to having children, it appears that Nayte and Michelle are on the same page.

The Bachelorette stars revealed that they both want children in an interview with People magazine.

They, on the other hand, wish to be “selfish” in order to…

