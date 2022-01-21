Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey is set to marry Phoebe Waller Bridge’s brother, Jasper, six years after her fiancé’s death.

Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey will marry Jasper Waller Bridge, the brother of Phoebe Waller Bridge, six years after her fiancé died.

Michelle, 40, and Jasper, 34, shared their happy news in today’s edition of The Times Newspaper.

In 2019, the couple met through mutual friends and made their public debut at the Rome Film Festival.

Jasper is a film and television producer who previously worked as Louis Tomlinson’s manager.

Michelle previously discussed John’s death in 2015 as a result of his illness.

“I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like,” she said in a 2017 interview.

“It’s still how it feels.”

It is… please wait a moment, I’m sorry.

I’ve never been more dedicated to anything than him in my life.

“Everything just shut down at the time.”

Everything, including work

It didn’t matter what I did at work.

You’ve magically transformed into an [oncological]expert.

This stuff takes over your life, and that was always my top priority.”

Michelle gave the eulogy at John’s funeral in Cork in December 2015, describing him as “my friend, my king, my hero, my everything.”

The actress announced their love to the congregation at St James’ Catholic Church in Waterfall, which is close to John’s family home.

“I was honored to know John,” she said.

To be loved by him and to love him.”

Michelle then sang The Folks Who Live on the Hill, one of his favorite songs, from the altar, which was decorated with some of his favorite items, including a childhood cuddly toy monkey and a rugby shirt and tie.

She rose to international fame as Lady Mary Crawley on the BBC’s hit period drama Downton Abbey.