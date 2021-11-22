Michelle Duggar has been chastised for her comments about the ‘assault on Christianity,’ as her son Josh faces a child pornography trial.

Josh, the eldest child of the Counting On matriarch, will stand trial on November 30 after being arrested in April for “receiving and possessing child pornography.”

Michelle, 55, promoted a book urging Christians to not be “silenced” in the wake of the scandal.

She shared a picture of the book “We Will Not Be Silent: Responding Courageously To Our Culture’s Assault On Christianity” on Facebook.

“I just finished listening to this audiobook!” the TLC alum wrote in the caption.

“Dr. Erwin Lutzer’s powerful book has been extremely helpful and thought-provoking.

Every Christian in the United States should read it!”

Critics flocked to Reddit to chastise Michelle for mentioning the “assault on Christianity” in the wake of Josh’s allegations.

“If Michelle Duggar has anything, it’s AUDACITY to be promoting this book while her eldest is facing child porn charges,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “This is so disgusting that she is obviously trying to set herself up as a victim.”

“I hope the Duggar name is dragged through utterly vile dirt during this trial,” said a third.

“I hope they get eviscerated in court if they’re going for the ‘poor Josh is being persecuted because he’s a Christian’ defense.”

Josh was charged with two counts of child pornography and pleaded not guilty in April.

He was accused of having “the worst of the worst” images of child pornography that authorities had ever seen.

In May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said downloads from a particular file were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Josh’s trial is expected to last until December 3rd, according to reports.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the state intends to use his previous molestation scandal in the trial, for which he was never charged, and is seeking permission from the court.

Josh’s father, Jim Bob, confessed to local authorities in 2006 that he fondled the breasts and genitals of five young girls while they were sleeping in the family home, according to a police report published in 2015.

The state intends to use the police report as evidence of his alleged “sexual interest in young girls” at trial.

Josh is being housed with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who have been long-time friends of the Duggar family, until his trial.

With wife Anna present, he has complete access to his children.

