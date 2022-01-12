Michelle Keegan dazzles with a close-up headshot, leading fans to believe she’ll be on The Masked Singer.

MICHELLE Keegan wowed fans with a close-up head shot, prompting speculation that she would appear on The Masked Singer.

The former Coronation Street actress posed for a selfie in her winter knits, as fans hoped she’d be revealed on the ITV singing competition.

Michelle, 34, wowed her fans with a new selfie.

In the glam shot, she wore an alluring nude lippy and highlighted her cheekbones with lashings of blusher.

The Brassic star wore a green and white sweater and let her hair fall over her shoulders, styled with a bouncy blow-dry.

Her Instagram followers adored the look, with one commenting, “You are perfect.”

“Gorgeous,” wrote another, while “Beauty” was written by a third.

Meanwhile, after spotting clues that led them to “figuring out” her identity, TV viewers are confident she will be revealed on The Masked Singer.

Even the judge, Jonathan Ross, was convinced that the masked celebrity’s cryptic hints pointed to Michelle being Firework.

In week one, the mystery star referred to themselves as a “pocket rocket” and linked themselves to “style,” “fashion,” and “design.”

Due to her success in being chosen from “900 applicants” for her Corrie role, viewers flooded Twitter to insist that the mystery celebrity was Michelle.

One person wrote, “Firework sounds so much like Michelle Keegan,” while another added, “Michelle Keegan beat 900 other people to get the role of Tina on Corrie.”

“Firework is Michelle Keegan – she beat out 900 people for the role and ended her engagement to Max,” a third fan wrote.

“Firework is 100% Michelle Keegan,” a fourth concluded, as a fifth agreed.