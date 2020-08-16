Michelle Keegan lets her hair down to celebrate her pal’s relaxed baby shower and joins in the drinking and dancing

MICHELLE Keegan has been caught on camera grinning and dancing at her friend’s baby shower.

Michelle, 33, wore a pretty rainbow coloured dress to the relaxed bash and threw herself into the celebrations.

In a clip shared online, the Our Girl actress was shown swaying along to a live female singer while clutching a drink in one hand.

In the other, Michelle – whose had swept her long brown hair into a ponytail – gently waved the skirt on her frock.

Michelle wore her locks down for another snippet, which was filmed alongside two of her girl friends. The trio grinned as they tilted their heads from side-to-side.

Earlier this month, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright flew home from Spain following a sun-kissed holiday.

However, the pair arrived back to the UK to changed rules regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning they had to quarantine for 14 days.

But former Coronation Street actress Michelle appeared more than happy to oblige with her hubby.

Taking to Instagram during her second week in isolation with Mark, Michelle shared a holiday snap and wrote: “14 days in quarantine… worth it 💯.”

Since being allowed to leave the house, Michelle has also enjoyed a slap-up meal at a posh restaurant in London with her mum Jackie.

The star, who wore a gorgeous lilac dress for their lunch date, snapped several photographs while visiting the luxury toilets in The Ivy.

Michelle joked: “While I’m taking mirror selfies, she’s taking pictures of the toilet ceiling.”