Michelle Meets the Families in Minnesota in Episode 7 of ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle Meets the Families in Minnesota on ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 7

Michelle Young is introducing herself to the families.

Each of the four remaining suitors’ families traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, to meet Michelle in her hometown, which ET will break down in the recap below.

Before Joe invited the teacher to prom and Nayte told her about one of his favorite hobbies, Brandon took Michelle skateboarding and Rodney kept up the apple puns with his date.

The families were introduced in a variety of ways, but concerned parents and a love for Michelle were present at each meeting.

Michelle had to say goodbye to one of the men in the end, leaving her with only three options.

For a complete recap of The Bachelorette episode 7, keep reading.

Brandon was first up, and he used his date to take Michelle skateboarding, something he’d done with his brother, Noah, for years, while his parents, Carmen and David, stood by and watched.

Brandon blamed Michelle’s presence for his lack of success in skateboarding.

“My feelings have gotten so much stronger today,” the Bachelorette admitted in a confessional, while Brandon went even further, telling the cameras, “I am truly in love with Michelle.”

Michelle was worried about impressing Brandon’s family as much as Brandon had impressed hers the week before.

She didn’t have to be concerned, as she appeared to win over Brandon’s parents and brother, bonding over their shared interests in Brandon, fishing, and basketball.

In a confessional, she said, “The fact that I can already picture our families hanging out and what that would look like says a lot.”

“I don’t believe I’ve ever met a significant other’s family and immediately realized how well our families would get along.”

“It’s very clear to me that I’m falling for you,” Michelle told Brandon after the successful day.

Brandon admitted in a confessional, “I truly would marry this woman, man…

As a human being, I truly, truly want it to be me more than anything else in the world.”

Rodney took Michelle on a date to an apple orchard, where she confessed to Rodney that he could be her best friend.

