Michelle Money shares a tearful video, shares her daughter’s brain pressure is up after accident

Her daughter Brielle has been on life support since a skateboarding accident last Monday.

And Michelle Money, 39, made a plea for prayers in a tearful video, posted to Instagram Sunday morning, as the 15-year-old’s condition was set back by higher brain pressure over the weekend.

‘I need everyone to pray right now, because we have to get her stabilized,’ the Bachelorette star said.

‘Today has been a week,’ she said in a video from the hospital. ‘And if we can’t get her numbers stabilized we’re going to have to put her in a deeper coma that has a lot of others side effects we don’t want or we’ll have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.’

‘Today has been a week and last night was really scary,’ she added. ‘I just need you guys to really pray right now.’

In the cation she asked fans to join the family ‘at 4pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would be amazing if you could just pray all day.’

Since Brielle’s accident last week the reality TV star has been documenting the medical problems the teen is facing.

Later on Sunday she shared photos of her daughter undergoing an EEG on her brain.

‘I wish we were installing rainbow colored extensions,’ Money said with a photo of multicolored wires attached to Brielle’s head. ‘But we are not. EEG giving us a good reading. My girl is so strong.’

She also shared a photo of her daughter’s monitor showing the number that indicates brain pressure to be at 17.

‘This is the number we are watching,’ she wrote over the photo posted to her Instagram story. ‘We want it to be under 20. Last night it was around 30-35 for longer than we wanted. If we can get this number to stay around 15 we believe things will start calming down.’

She was optimistic about her daughters condition on Wednesday, calling it ‘another good day on the books.’

But on Friday she shared an update from her ex Ryan Money, 40, who noted improvements in his daughter’s condition after the pressure on her brain had increased on Thursday night.

Michelle reposted Ryan’s update, which featured CT scans of Brielle’s skull that clearly showed the fracture lines on the bone.

‘*The CT scan yesterday (the pics of her skull and the fractures are from this CT Scan) gave us a bunch of good news,’ Ryan began, dating his updated to noon on Friday.

‘The bruising and swelling in Brie’s head has gone down. No new swelling,’ he wrote.

He also noted that a blood clot that had developed in Brielle’s jugular vein had seemingly cleared up, and blood was now passing through the vein.

Brielle was being cared for at a children’s hospital, where her age made it more difficult for her nurses and other healthcare workers to move her around, so she was placed on an air mattress for comfort and ease of motion.

‘Keep in mind at Primary Childrens there are a lot of small kids who are a lot easier to move around.

‘Brie being older has its pluses (more tolerance of medicine) and its disadvantages (she is hard to move around and it takes longer to do most anything with her),’ he added.

Though Brie’s condition seemed to be on the upswing as of the afternoon, the situation appeared more dire the night before, when Michelle stood watch.

‘The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back,’ Ryan wrote.

Brielle’s doctors had to remove fluid from Brielle’s lungs earlier on Thursday, and her sinuses were congested, which put her at a high risk of infection, so doctors also gave her a cocktail of antibiotics as a preventative step.

‘They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today.’

Though Brielle’s condition had seesawed between improvement and decline, Ryan and Michelle still thanked their friends and followers for their prayers.

‘We are using them up,’ they wrote, before indicating the next update on their daughter’s condition would likely come sometime Friday night.

In addition to sharing a computer screen with Brielle’s CT scan, Ryan also posted a photo of the sliding door to her room in the ICU, which had been decorated with photos of his daughter.

The photo also gave a snapshot into his and Michelle’s time standing watch over the daughter with a table of snacks to tide them over and a stuffed turtle for comfort.

As she waited for updates on her daughter’s condition, Michelle shared videos of Brielle throughout the years that highlighted her charm and care-free attitude.

She led off with a playful boomerang of the young athlete mugging in front of a changing room mirror and followed it up with a sweet photo of a get-together from October, captioned: ‘GIRL POWER.’

Another adorable video showed Brielle at age 10 speaking directly to the camera.

‘Guys, I’m 10. Ten years of life! And I’m looking forward to the next 10!’ she cried out as her mom broke out into a laugh.

Another video featured a bevy of Michelle’s friends, all decked out in leis and flower crowns as they sang Happy Birthday to her daughter.

‘I have the cutest friends who love Brielle so much,’ Michelle wrote.

Her daughter was barely recognizable in an adorable video of an elementary school musical where Brielle performed Be Our Guest from Beauty And The Beast on stage with a troupe of her classmates.

It was hard to square the precocious child in the earlier video with the more mature Brielle in photos from 2018 and 2019.

With little to do but wait to learn more about her daughter’s condition, the former reality star began interrogating her own relationship as a parent.

On Wednesday, she revealed she regretted prioritizing being her daughter’s friend over being her parent.

‘I feel like as I look back I have been such a pushover and so lenient in a world where we can’t afford to be friends first for our children.

‘I have been a parent second and a friend first and if I could go back and change that, I would. And now more than ever, our kids need parents who are responsible and who know what’s best for them,’ she said.

‘I should have put the helmet on her before she left. I should have physically put it on her because I am her mother,’ she added.

Michelle, who was born in Utah, was a contestant on the 15th season of The Bachelor with Brad Womack in 2011.

She returned to Bachelor Nation for the second season of Bacheler Pad the same year before going on to win the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 after coupling up with Cody Sattler.