Michelle Money’s ex reveals their daughter Brielle has been moved out of ICU

Michelle Money’s daughter Brielle has been moved out of ICU following her skateboarding accident.

Money’s ex, Ryan Money, was happy to report Saturday that their 15-year-old daughter had been moved from the pediatric intensive care unit to the neuroscience trauma unit.

‘Brie had a big win today,’ Ryan wrote on Instagram on Saturday. ‘She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit). She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!

‘We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle’s recovery. Anyone familiar with a TBI recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time. I’m not sure how many times I have cried today…

‘Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us. #briellestrong.’

The update was posted along with the message, ‘Moving Day! From: PICU (arrow) To: NTU.’

Last month, Michelle, 39, revealed last month that their daughter was seriously injured following a skateboarding accident, which caused her to be placed in a medically-induced coma.

But on Friday, the news from Michelle was better, when she assured friends and followers that Brielle is ‘going to be ok.’

‘Please watch this entire video,’ the Bachelor In Paradise alum began in the caption next to the video. ‘I need you guys to know how grateful I am for each and every one of you.’

Then, after thanking everyone for their messages, thoughts, prayers and support, Michelle informed them that she will be taking a break from social media activity ‘to allow myself to be fully in tune with my daughter and her needs.’

‘She is going to be just fine!’ the mother-of-one continued. ‘We are going to get thru this! I just feel strongly that I need to honor Brielle and her privacy right now.

‘When and if she wants to share her powerful story- she will. And I will be there to support her either way. Love you all so much!’ Money concluded, before adding the hashtag #BrielleStrong.

In the video, the reality television star and Money Method™️ entrepreneur got teary, as she said ‘I am so grateful for you guys.

‘Your prayers and your energy and your concern for her will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be forgotten.’

She then went on to reiterate what she said in the caption, to explain the reasoning behind her impending break from sharing on social media.

‘As her mom, I just feel this overwhelming need to just be present with her during this next chapter in her life. This is not my story to tell. This is her story.

‘And I think, as a 15-year-old who has just gone through something so traumatic, it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing any more,’ she continued, before adding the great news: ‘I can tell you that she is going to be OK.

‘And so much of that is because of you guys,’ she continued.

Brielle was admitted to the hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah late last month after the freak skateboarding accident, which involved a brain injury that created too much pressure in the teen’s skull.

Brielle, who is daughter to Michelle and Ryan Money, was on life support for a time, and underwent surgery to remove the fluid creating pressure in her brain.

In several Instagram posts and updates, Money said she regretted not obliging her daughter to wear a helmet, saying she wished she had been a ‘parent first, friend second.’

Michelle, who was born in Utah, was a contestant on the 15th season of The Bachelor with Brad Womack in 2011.

She returned to Bachelor Nation for the second season of Bacheloer Pad the same year, before continuing on to win Bachelor In Paradise’s first season in 2014 after coupling up with Cody Sattler.