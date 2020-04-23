Michelle Money’s Ex Says Their Daughter Is Walking Again 3 Weeks After Skateboarding Accident

It’s been three weeks since Michelle Money‘s daughter, Brielle, was involved in a “terrible skateboarding accident.” On Wednesday, the teenager’s father, Ryan Money, took to Instagram to give an update on her health.

“Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations,” he captioned the post. “Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident. She proudly proclaims, ‘I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore.'”

Ryan then revealed that “the sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!”

“Nobody is more excited about this than she is,” he added. “Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there.”

While The Bachelor star’s ex said doctors advised them to be “extremely cautious for six months to a year,”—such as by having Brielle stay away from bike riding, running and playing sports—he said this is a “small price to pay for the injury she sustained.”

He also thanked their followers for their support.

“We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this,” Ryan concluded. “As a parent, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from watching her in the ICU to the first time she moved, talked and then moved to the NTU, to receiving your prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy. WE LOVE YOU. We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us! Thank you!!”

In addition, he shared a photo of Brielle’s siblings standing outside of the hospital with handmade signs that showed their love.

On March 30, Michelle broke the news of the accident, which landed the 15-year-old child in the ICU and on life support.

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” the reality TV celeb wrote on Instagram at the time. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

Michelle asked her followers to keep her family in their prayers. She also kept them updated on Brielle’s journey, including her surgery and progress. On March 31, Michelle’s boyfriend, Mike Weir, shared that Brielle is in stable condition. Michelle remained “filled with hope and love and support.” On April 11, Ryan revealed his daughter had been moved out of the pediatric intensive care unit and that she’s “doing so well.” Just a few days later, he shared that Brielle is talking again. Once again, he thanked the supporters for their prayers.

“I am SO GRATEFUL for you,” he wrote at the end of a post earlier this month. “I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!”