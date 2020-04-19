Michelle Obama and Laura Bush deliver a shared message during the “One World: At Home Together” special

Michelle Obama and Laura Bush got together on Saturday evening (of course not personally) to spread a message of thanks as part of the “One World: Together at Home” special.

The two former first ladies paced back and forth during the 90-second video, sending an inspiring message to thank those who were at the forefront of the ongoing global pandemic.

Bush: Good evening, Michelle and I are very happy to come to your home tonight to take part in this special program.

Obama: “Over the years Laura and I have traveled through this country and around the world.”

Bush: “We visited you in your schools, libraries, restaurants, places of worship and even at your kitchen tables.”

Obama: “And we had the great privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes, your struggles and your triumphs.”

Bush: “The spirit and courage of the American people are most evident in times of crisis. And in this difficult time of physical separation, we were never closer. Not only in our brave country, but this evening we stand together with the people of the world. “

Obama: “Laura and I would like to express our overwhelming thanks to the medical professionals, first aiders and so many others at the forefront who risk their lives for us.”

Bush: “And we are grateful to our pharmacists, veterinarians, police officers, sanitary workers and those of you who work in grocery stores or deliver food or supplies to our homes. You are the fabric of our country and your strength will guide us through this crisis. “

Obama: “The days ahead will not be easy, but our global family is strong. We will continue to be there for each other and survive this crisis. Together. Thanks a lot.”

After the video was aired, Obama shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you to all the key people who get up every day and risk their lives for us. @LauraWBush and I were honored to show our support for their heroic efforts during today’s @ GlblCtzn One World: #TogetherAtHome Special. “

