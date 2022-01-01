Michelle Obama honors Betty White with a photo that includes late ‘First Dog’ Bo.

With a photo of late ‘First Dog’ Bo, Michelle Obama pays tribute to Betty White.

Betty White’s devotion to dogs — and all animals, for that matter — was unrivaled.

Michelle Obama paid tribute to the late actress with a photo featuring the late Obama family dog, Bo, and the connection they shared.

The former First Lady shared a throwback photo of the ultimate Golden Girl sitting on a bench with Bo during her visit to the White House in 2012 on Instagram on Friday.

In a leafy blue blazer and pearl necklace and earrings, White is seen smiling and looking elegant as ever.

Obama praised White’s illustrious career and passion for animals in her moving tribute.

“Betty White defied expectations, served her country, and made us all laugh,” Obama captioned the photo.

“She was an animal rights activist and animal lover, and Bo enjoyed spending time with her.”

There was no one like her, and Barack and I, like so many others, will miss the joy she brought to the world,” Obama added.

“I’m sure our Bo can’t wait to see her up in heaven.”

Following a battle with cancer, Bo died earlier this year.

Bo was a 12-year-old boy who was born in October 2008.

Betty had a thing for dogs, and it was no secret.

She told People in 1999 that she had 26 dogs at one point.

White’s love for dogs was so strong that she co-wrote two books about them and adopted a golden retriever named Pontiac, who participated in the international guide dog school Guide Dogs for the Blind but was deemed too friendly to be a guide dog.

White was so involved with Guide Dogs for the Blind that she made “very generous gifts” to the organization every year since 1986, according to Today, in addition to attending events, writing mail campaigns, and even recording public service announcements.

White died on Friday at the age of 99, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday in January.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, an upcoming movie event, was set to honor the Emmy-winning screen legend, whose performances on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show have become cultural touchstones.

