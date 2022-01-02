Michelle Obama Starts 2022 With a New Photo of Her ‘Boo,’ Barack Obama

Michelle Obama celebrated the new year with a special guest.

President Barack Obama and the former First Lady shared a photo from their New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all happiness, love, and good health in the coming year.”

Michelle wraps her arms around her husband in the photo as they pose for the camera and flaunt their festive 2022 glasses.

For the occasion, the author of Becoming and former President of the United States wore matching black ensembles.

Leslie Jones remarked, “Goals!”

Rita Wilson wrote, “Happy New Year.”

Barack chose Twitter over Instagram to deliver his message in 2022.

“About 2022, I’m optimistic.”

The couple’s two children, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, were absent from the photo.

Michelle paid homage to actress Betty White, who died in December, before ringing in the New Year.

At the age of 99, he is still 31.

“Betty White shattered stereotypes, defied expectations, gave her all for her country, and made us all laugh.”

She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo enjoyed spending time with her,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Golden Girls actress posing with their dog, Bo, who died in May 2021.

“She was one-of-a-kind, and Barack and I are among those who will miss the joy she brought to the world.”

Our Bo, I’m sure, is looking forward to seeing her up there in heaven.”

