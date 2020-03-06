Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Biel and Laura Dern voted on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is in full swing with voters hitting the polls to determine who will be the leading Democratic nominee to take on President Donald Trump during the November 3 Presidential elections.

And several celebrities took to social media to let their followers know that they went to the polling booths to make their choices.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Laura Dern and Jessica Biel were all early voters who showed their pride online.

Super Tuesday sees the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.

The votes gives a strong indicator of who the Democratic nominee will be. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are all strong contenders.

Michelle posted an image of herself with the I Voted sticker. ‘PLEEEASE VOTE!!! #SuperTuesday,’ the siren said in her caption.

The Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil actress held two thumbs up, flashing her gold wedding band from husband David E Kelley.

The blonde wore her hair down and had on prescription glasses with very little makeup on and a black sweater with her sticker worn high up by her shoulder.

The 61-year-old Scarface actress has been doing very well in Hollywood with movie after movie: her next is French Exit with Lucas Hedges.

Jessica Biel was makeup free as she wore a blue hoodie while holding up her I Voted sticker.

‘Proof that I did more than just eat cake today,’ began the 7th Heaven actress who is married to Justin Timberlake.

‘If you don’t vote, then you don’t get a sticker to post on Instagram. You also don’t get to have your voice heard and influence the world we all live in, but also… the sticker.’

Sarah Michelle Gellar posed for a selfie in her car as she showed off her sticker.

‘In 1919 the right for women to vote was passed in Congress. This is not a privilege, I take for granted,’ the Cruel Intentions star wrote.

Kerry Washington shared a snap with a caption ‘Voting vibes today’ while Elizabeth Banks put the sticker on her mouth and wrote: ‘Let your voices be heard’.

Laura Dern also shared an image of herself, adding in her son Ellery Harper, 18, as well.

‘What a moment going to vote for the first time with your child! We did it! Have you? Let’s vote so we can feel hopeful for our planet!’ said the Big Little Lies actress.

Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills fame showed off her I Voted sticker too.

She wore a hat that said One Love California as she wore large aviator sunglasses and puckered up.

‘GET OUT AND VOTE! NOW!!!!!’ wrote the reality TV star who is wed to actor Harry Hamlin.

Mandy Moore of This Is Us fame wore a T-shirt that said VOTE.

‘An important message today,’ said the Princess Diaries vet. ‘Also 40% of the proceeds of this @madewell shirt go to the @aclu nationwide.’

Eva Longoria of Desperate Housewives fame wore the exact same shirt as she posed on a green lawn.

Goldie Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson said that people should vote and added the link ‘who is mad.’

Taraji P Henson pushed Yes On R. ‘You have a chance to make history on Election Day,’ she said.

Natalie Portman revealed who she is voting for in several posts.

Emily Ratajkowski urged voters to do their thing as she held up a ballot at a voting station on Monday.

‘Tomorrow is Super Tuesday which means 1357 pledged delegates (33.8% of the nationwide total) are up for grabs,’ she said in her caption.

‘I voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

‘That’s why we have a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on our hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who’ve been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education.

‘A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections.

‘Tomorrow we have the opportunity to restore our democracy and make our country prioritize the interests of its citizens. Go vote!’

The first polls close in Vermont and Virginia at 7 p.m. Eastern, while the last polls close in California at 11 p.m.

The 14 states voting are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

There is also the territory of American Samoa and the votes of those living abroad.

Earlier Paris Jackson shared a photo from downtown Los Angeles where she was asking for Trump and Pence to leave office. She was at a Bernie Sanders rally.

Last week Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, among others, made a PSA asking people to vote.