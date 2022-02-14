Michelle Rodriguez described how she went ‘pretty crazy’ after Paul Walker died in an interview.

Michelle Rodriguez once revealed that after Paul Walker died, she went ‘pretty crazy.’

Paul Walker’s death was a tragedy that affected millions because he touched so many lives.

Walker’s departure meant more than just losing a cast member to his Fast and Furious coworkers.

It affected everyone, especially actress Michelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez claimed that after her friend’s untimely death, she acted very out of character, and it took her a long time to recover.

Many people had different reactions to Paul Walker’s death.

Michelle Rodriguez, who was already close to her co-star, was reminded of something important about life by the incident.

“It was a wake-up call,” Rodriguez said on the Tamron Hall Show.

“It was a reminder that we are very delicate creatures, and that you can be here one minute and gone the next.”

It also caused me to take life and living more seriously.

It made me wonder, ‘Why do I do what I do, and what is my intention? What is my purpose?’

Rodriguez felt compelled to do things that were out of character for her after Paul Walker died.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she talked about how she felt after losing her friend.

“I went on a bit of a binge,” she admitted.

“I’d gone insane.”

I would never have done a lot of what I did last year if I had been in my right mind.”

Rodriguez was spotted partying with Justin Bieber and romancing Cara Delevingne at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Zac Efron was also in her life.

She went on to say, “I was pushing myself to feel.”

“I felt like there was nothing I could do to make me feel alive, so I kept pushing myself harder and harder.”

Without Walker, the Fast and Furious star didn’t know who to turn to for assistance.

“I could see Paul once every two years and know there was another human on the planet who is deep like me, who loves like that,” she explained.

“When that goes away, you wonder, ‘Wait a minute, what do I have to hold on to?’ There was nothing to bind me to this existence: ‘Why am I f****** here? And, like, why did you leave without me?’

Michelle Rodriguez explored how deeply Walker’s death affected her in the documentary Reality Bites.

At first, the actor would try to divert her attention away from her grief.

“Like, physically, what could I do to just…

