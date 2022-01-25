Michelle Stafford Loves Playing Phyllis’ Dark Side on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Michelle Stafford Enjoys Phyllis’ Dark Side on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) of The Young and the Restless is one of the show’s leading ladies.

Viewers have seen Phyllis go through many transformations as a vixen and a heroine over the course of 27 years.

Phyllis, whether adored or despised, keeps things interesting in Genoa City.

Stafford, who plays Phyllis, gives outstanding performances in all of her roles; however, Stafford admits that there is one version of Phyllis that she prefers.

Phyllis, like many other characters on The Young and the Restless, has gone through a lot of changes.

She was a villain who plotted to break up Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) when she first appeared on the show in 1994.

She’s still considered one of the show’s most beloved but troubled heroines two decades later.

(hashtag)YRpic.twitter.comgFAGLgivmQ Phyllis thinks it’s the best dream ever!

Phyllis’ Hypocrisy on ‘The Young and the Restless’ is criticized by fans.

Viewers are divided on whether she is a better villain or heroine.

Stafford is an expert at playing both sides of Phyllis, but she admits she prefers the scheming side.

Stafford says she often incorporates bits of Phyllis’ bad girl side into a scene in an interview with Soaps.com.

“I try to put something else in there beneath the surface if I’m playing a romantic storyline.”

Because that can be a little boring for me – and this is just me –,” the actor explained.

Since her arrival in town, Phyllis has been causing havoc on The Young and the Restless.

Danny was duped into marrying her by the former groupie, who pretended to be the father of her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

Phyllis’ plot worked, but her enmity for Danny’s ex-wife Christine grew.

Christine and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) were run over by Phyllis in one of her first crimes.

When a DNA test reveals Daniel isn’t Danny’s son, Phyllis’ deception catches up with her.

Danny wins his court case for Daniel’s custody.

Phyllis leaves town, but returns in 2000 as a successful entrepreneur.

As fans see her softer side, Phyllis’ relationships with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) turn her into a heroine.

Phyllis’ bad girl side does, however, show up on occasion.

Infidelity, blackmail, and covering up Tim Reid’s (Aaron Lustig) death are among Phyllis’ transgressions.

Fans of The Young and the Restless agree that Phyllis is more appealing as a bad girl.

It’s

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.