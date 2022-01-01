Michelle Stafford Says She’s Nothing Like Phyllis on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Michelle Stafford says she’s nothing like Phyllis Diller on ‘The Young and the Restless’.

Michelle Stafford plays one of the show’s leading ladies on The Young and the Restless.

For more than 27 years, Stafford has portrayed vixenheroine Phyllis Summers.

Despite the fact that her role made her a star and earned her numerous awards, the job has one drawback.

Stafford, like many other soap opera actors, is frequently chastised by fans.

Stafford made her debut on The Young and the Restless in October 1994, and she quickly rose to fame.

Phyllis, her character, is Genoa City’s resident bad girl.

Phyllis has been scheming and murdering people to get what she wants for more than two decades.

Stafford does an excellent job portraying Phyllis and convincing viewers to despise her.

Her performances, on the other hand, may be overly effective.

Stafford spoke about how fans associate her with her character in a 2020 interview with TV Source Magazine.

“It’s incredible how people relate to your character.

I’m a character in a play.

She explained, “I don’t think Michelle Stafford is anything like Phyllis Summers.”

Stafford is active on social media, as are many celebrities.

On The Young and the Restless, the actress frequently shares photos from her personal life and behind-the-scenes action.

Stafford’s social media posts reveal a kind and outgoing personality.

The internet trolls, however, continue to harass her.

Stafford had had enough of the negativity and took a two-week break from social media in August 2021.

Stafford explained that she took a break to see if anything good had happened in her life.

Despite the fact that her absence was felt by her fans, the actor resumed her social media activity.

Stafford takes a positive attitude when it comes to dealing with negative commenters.

“I’m all for you dragging me around if you’re funny.

Just be amusing.

“You better be funny if you’re going to insult me,” the actor told TV Source Magazine.

Despite the negative feedback, fans of The Young and the Restless still adore Stafford.

Phyllis began as a villain and has since evolved into a heroine.

The redhead became a beloved character thanks to her relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Michelle Stafford from ‘The Young and the Restless’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.