Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Spark Marriage Rumors Ahead Of Baby’s Due Date

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and by the looks of it a thousand congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams!

The pregnant actress and Hamilton director Thomas Kail have sparked speculation that they’ve tied the knot. Michelle and her could-be groom were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports via source that they did indeed secretly wed.

Williams, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, is currently expecting a baby with Kail.

E! News confirmed in late Dec. 2019 that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. A source shared at the time, “She’s very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling. She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family.”

In early January, Williams won a Best Actress honor at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the series that Kail directed, Fosse/Verdon. During her speech, Michelle gave a sweet shout-out to Kail and her daughter.

“Tommy and Matilda, I can’t wait to come home to you,” she said before exiting the stage.

Last April, it was revealed that Williams split from her husband, musician Phil Elverum.

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the situation told People at the time. “It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends.”

It was first revealed in July 2018 that the couple had secretly wed in a private ceremony in upstate New York.

E! News has reached out to Michelle’s camp for comment.