Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya of ‘Bachelorette’ Talk About Finding Their Happy Ending (Exclusive)

Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya of ‘Bachelorette’ Reflect on Finding Their Happy Ending (Exclusive)

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette three months ago, and they still have that newly engaged glow.

The 28-year-old teacher tells ET’s Lauren Zima, “I think this is exactly where I am supposed to be.”

“But I was constantly checking my feelings, and where Nayte was in those feelings was pretty high at the top, but there were times when I did press him to make sure I got the answer I needed just because he wasn’t used to opening up and being vulnerable, and that was something that was very new.”

“I challenged you on quite a few things,” she teases her fiancé.

“Hey, he delivered!” exclaims the narrator.

During Tuesday’s season finale, fans got to see the teacher and the Austin-based sales executive seal their fairy-tale ending, as Nayte and Michelle exchanged I love yous before Nayte got down on one knee and proposed.

“I knew we had a connection the first night I met you, and I wanted to keep it.

“We talked about running away together the second night we were together,” Nayte said during his proposal on a beach.

“Right now, I’m standing in front of you, feeling the same way.”

I’d like to join you on your escape.

“I want to run away into the sunset with the woman I’ve fallen in love with.”

“I know you’ve felt invisible at times.

And I want you to know that I’m completely prepared, willing, and ready to make sure you’re always chosen first, seen, right now, right now, right tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives.

“Michelle, I adore you,” he added.

The 27-year-old admits that he’d never been in love before meeting Michelle, but tells ET that a “moment of clarity” helped him connect his heart and mind.

“There was a point in time when my heart and mind were completely in sync for me.”

“I was just certain that this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he explains.

“I couldn’t imagine life without her.”

