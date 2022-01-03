Michelle Young and her fiancee, Nayte Olukoya, spend time with her ex-boyfriend Joe Coleman.

Michelle Young and her fiancée, Nayte Olukoya, spend time with her ex-boyfriend Joe Coleman.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya had an unexpected New Year’s Eve companion.

The couple, who got engaged on The Bachelorette’s season finale, rang in the new year with Michelle’s ex, Joe Coleman.

On her Instagram Story, the former Bachelorette shared a photo of the group reunited.

Michelle is all smiles in the selfie, resting her head on Nayte’s chest, and Joe is behind them flashing a peace sign.

According to Us Weekly, Nayte also shared a video of him and Joe dancing together, which Joe reposted on his own Story with the caption “The boy.”

Nayte and Joe’s friendship was previously teased on Instagram after the latter’s elimination on the Fantasy Suite episode, when the latter shared a lengthy post.

“Thank you, boys!” Joe wrote in part, “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to go on this wild ride with such high-quality men.”

“You guys made everything so much easier.”

“Ayyyye! Much luv bro! See you soon!” Nayte wrote in response to Joe’s post.

“Yessir! All love my guy,” Joe replied, seemingly in reference to the trio’s New Year’s Eve plans.

Nayte had a long-lasting bromance with Joe on The Bachelorette, as well as an epic love story with Michelle.

Following their televised engagement, Michelle and Nayte told ET’s Lauren Zima about their post-show life together as they began looking for a home in Michelle’s hometown of Minnesota.

“We want to bring our families together, and being able to lean on each other’s families as this all unfolded has been really special,” Michelle told ET. “Me getting close to Nayte’s sister, him getting close to my siblings and my family has been really special.”

And the fact that we can do it together and physically get together only adds to the reality of it all.

It’s been an incredible experience.”

Michelle’s search for love may be over, but the Bachelor franchise will return in January.

3 with the premiere of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and ET will keep you updated with all of our Bachelor coverage throughout the season.

