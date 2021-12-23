Michelle Young and Nayte from The Bachelorette are getting married when?

When are Michelle Young and Nayte from The Bachelorette getting married?

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Michelle accepted a proposal from Nayte during the Bachelorette season finale.

The couple is planning a summer wedding, despite the fact that they were just engaged.

The couple has decided to keep their engagement brief.

“We’re thinking summertime,” Michelle said in a joint interview with US Weekly.

She told E! News, “We want warm weather.”

“He grew up in Winnipeg, and I’m from Minnesota.”

You know, it’s cold and there’s snow.

It’s lovely, especially at this time of year, but we’d much rather have the sun shining and no snow on the ground for our wedding vibes.”

While Michelle was certain about Nayte before they got engaged, her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, weren’t so sure.

Michelle’s mother told Bustle that she didn’t believe Nayte was “100% in.”

Michelle, on the other hand, told Us that when she told her parents she chose him, they accepted him right away.

While Nayte and Michelle plan their wedding, it appears that Nayte will relocate to Minnesota, and the couple will be looking to purchase a home together.

Many people, however, believe the couple is moving too quickly.

Her friends believe it is an act, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.