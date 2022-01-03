Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya of The Bachelorette Reunite With Joe Coleman, Her Ex

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, stars of The Bachelorette, Reunite with Joe Coleman, her ex-boyfriend.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya had an unexpected Bachelorette reunion to start the new year.

Michelle Young had a happy reunion to ring in the New Year.

It’s no secret that Michelle found love on season 18 of the ABC dating show after getting engaged to contestant Nayte Olukoya, but she’s shown she’s still friends with some of her Bachelorette exes.

On New Year’s Day, the 28-year-old elementary school teacher shared a candid photo of herself and Nayte hanging out with her ex, Joe Coleman, on Instagram Stories.

As they all smiled and posed together, the trio appeared to be in good spirits.

Because the newly engaged couple and Joe both live in Minneapolis, it was only a matter of time before they all reconnected. Michelle recently told E! News about how she’s run into Joe since The Bachelorette ended.

“We’re from the same basketball community, and Joe and I didn’t part ways on bad terms,” she explained.

“Amazing person with a great head on his shoulders.”

He wished me and Nayte well as a result of this.

Joe and Nayte have a discussion.”

“Joe’s a good friend,” Nayte continued.

This show allows you to make friends.

Ex-boyfriends create an interesting environment.

But Rodney is a good friend, and Joe is a good friend, and they’ll be visiting me soon.

“It’s all about love.”

The couple’s reunion with Joe takes place less than a month after the Bachelorette finale, which aired on December.

Michelle gave Nayte her final rose on the 21st.

“I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” the 27-year-old Texas native told Michelle as he got down on one knee.

“The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together,” he continued.

And right now, I’m standing in front of you, and I’m having the same feelings.

I’d like to join you on your escape.

I want to run away to the end of the world with the woman I’ve grown to love.”

“I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing, and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now,” Nayte told the reality TV star.

