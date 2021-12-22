Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s wedding may be closer than you think.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s wedding could happen sooner than you think, according to The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya reveal their wedding plans in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Michelle Young and Nate Olukoya are putting the past behind them and looking forward to the future.

Despite her concerns that Nate wasn’t ready for an engagement, Michelle followed her heart and gave Nate the final rose on The Bachelorette’s season finale.

“This has not necessarily been a smooth ride,” she said in her moving speech.

But I’m also not willing to face the fear of leaving you because I’ve never felt love like this.”

Following their engagement, the newly engaged couple sat down with host Kaitlyn Bristowe for The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose to talk about everything that had happened, including Nayte’s awkward conversation with Michelle’s mother.

Michelle and Nayte revealed to Kaitlyn that they are already planning their future, including buying a house (thanks to a generous gift from The Bachelorette producers) and planning their wedding.

The Bachelor Nation couple spoke exclusively to E! News the morning after the finale about their upcoming nuptials.

“Summer wedding for sure is what we agreed on, and we’re just looking in the near future,” Nayte said.

“We want warm weather,” Michelle told E! News. “I’m from Minnesota, and he grew up in Winnipeg.”

You know, it’s cold and there’s snow.

It’s lovely, especially at this time of year, but we’d much rather have the sun shining and no snow on the ground for our wedding vibes.”

Check out the Qandamp;A below to see what else they had to say!

E! News: I’m sure keeping your relationship a secret was difficult.

Did either of you ever come close to collapsing?

Michelle Young: Without a doubt, yes.

I’m sure I did it a few times.

We had to change our phone names to something more appropriate.

And then we had to have our close family and friends who knew how everything ended call each other by those names because we’d be out at dinner… Like, I’d be out with some of my very, very close friends, and they could say Nayte if we were talking about something.

There was a time when the name was mentioned and everyone went silent.

As a result,

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Wedding Might Be Here Sooner Than You Think